Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,858,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,585,975. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

