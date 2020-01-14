Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Update

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.46. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.59 and its 200 day moving average is $349.39. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $309.51 and a twelve month high of $394.70. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

