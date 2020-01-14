Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.70

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.70 and traded as high as $18.88. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 1,003,386 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion and a PE ratio of 25.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$496.34 million. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.6799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.36%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

