Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 206,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 146,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14.

In other Alianza Minerals news, Director Mark Thomas Brown sold 705,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$35,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 152,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,810.

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the properties located in Nevada, the United States; Yukon and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

