Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Allegion accounts for about 0.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,357,196.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $274,885.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,288 shares of company stock worth $7,609,276. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $124.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $125.75.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $748.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.64 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

