Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Almonty Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.33. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 4,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

About Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

