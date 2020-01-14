Alpha Windward LLC Grows Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Western Digital comprises approximately 0.4% of Alpha Windward LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2,409.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 803,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,012,000 after purchasing an additional 771,703 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 128,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 1,911.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,723. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen raised shares of Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.16.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $256,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,572,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,953. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.