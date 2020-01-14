Alpha Windward LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.61. 30,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $60.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

