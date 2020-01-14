Alpha Windward LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Alpha Windward LLC trimmed its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 11,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.12. 26,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,753. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $77.16 and a 12-month high of $117.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Dover’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,084,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,287 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

