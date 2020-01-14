Alpha Windward LLC Sells 1,164 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Alpha Windward LLC trimmed its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SYNNEX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SYNNEX by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SYNNEX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in SYNNEX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 16,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.57. 40,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,601. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $150.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on SNX. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.

In related news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,603.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $79,795.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,864 shares of company stock worth $1,959,278. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

