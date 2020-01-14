Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31, 7,453 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 11,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34.

About Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY)

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

