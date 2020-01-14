Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMRN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amarin from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Leerink Swann reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.23.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $927,172.00. Insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amarin by 1,402.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after buying an additional 7,854,902 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amarin by 30.8% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Amarin by 31.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after buying an additional 445,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amarin by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after buying an additional 367,369 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amarin by 40.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 165,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

