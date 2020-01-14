Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Up 10.4%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.86, 5,789,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 3,726,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 347,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,426.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,206.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,331 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $281,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

