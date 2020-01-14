Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)’s share price shot up 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.02, 2,376,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,749,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $378.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 33,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

