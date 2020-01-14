Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) Short Interest Update

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AP stock remained flat at $$2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $4.92.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $90.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.81% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

