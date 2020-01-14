Analysts Set $13.50 Price Target for Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Citizens Community Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 40.1% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $13.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Citizens Community Bancorp an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI remained flat at $$12.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,510. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $645,000. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

