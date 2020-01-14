Analysts Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) PT at $14.60

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Howard Weil cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC set a $14.30 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

NYSE:AQN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 497,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,900. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,693,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

