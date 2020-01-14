Analysts Set Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) PT at GBX 83.75

Shares of Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.75 ($1.10).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

LON:BREE opened at GBX 87.69 ($1.15) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39. Breedon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56.

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.