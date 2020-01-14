Analysts Set Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Price Target at $12.67

Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 86.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 84.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,522,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 367,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter worth approximately $24,188,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 75,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

FLDM stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,811. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.21. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 57.10%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

