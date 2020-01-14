Analysts Set Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT at €55.37

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €55.37 ($64.38).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

FRA:FRE opened at €48.19 ($56.03) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.34. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

