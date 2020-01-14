Analysts Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT at $110.71

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,063.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,485,000 after buying an additional 358,887 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,592,000 after purchasing an additional 212,025 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 878,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 30.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 878,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after purchasing an additional 205,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.57. 293,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $94.97 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.97%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

