Analysts Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT at $119.88

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.88.

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, VP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $1,147,951.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,407.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $2,017,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,784 shares of company stock worth $3,763,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $803,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $6,114,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $111.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.47. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $70.28 and a 52-week high of $115.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.91 and a 200 day moving average of $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.38.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $462.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.90 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

