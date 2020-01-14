Analysts Set Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Target Price at $71.00

Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

SXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sidoti initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 810,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after buying an additional 72,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 683,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,241,000 after buying an additional 26,418 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 620,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,586,000 after buying an additional 47,637 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,154,000 after buying an additional 129,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXT stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.