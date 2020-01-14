Analysts Set Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target at $182.00

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.50.

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ STRA traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $160.87. 73,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,733. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $106.35 and a fifty-two week high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Strategic Education news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,327,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

