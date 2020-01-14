AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading Up 7.3%

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $15.02, approximately 631,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 542,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Guggenheim cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush cut AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 25,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 242,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,881,000 after acquiring an additional 147,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 133,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,606,000.

About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit