AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading Up 7.3%

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $15.02, approximately 631,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 542,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Guggenheim cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush cut AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 25,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 242,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,881,000 after acquiring an additional 147,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 133,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,606,000.

About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

