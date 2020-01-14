Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of FINS stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Dividend History for Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS)

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit