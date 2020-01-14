Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of FINS stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67.

