Ankr (ANKR) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, ABCC, Coinsuper and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Ankr has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.04 or 0.06087333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024982 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035358 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127675 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Sistemkoin, Binance DEX, ABCC, BitMax, Coinsuper, Bgogo, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinone, Coinall, Huobi Korea, IDEX, KuCoin, Bitinka, Bithumb, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.