Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Update

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE:AIV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.26. 436,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIV. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,439,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,450,000 after acquiring an additional 406,949 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,014,000 after acquiring an additional 547,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,430,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

