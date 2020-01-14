Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

APO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $163,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $203,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

