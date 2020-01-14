Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives $16.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several brokerages have commented on AINV. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Compass Point downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

NASDAQ AINV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. 637,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.11. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.0% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Apollo Investment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Apollo Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.