Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $17.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $608.18 million, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 0.88%. Analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, CEO Thomas S. Lam acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $649,638.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 290,459 shares of company stock worth $5,202,378 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,164,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after buying an additional 102,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after acquiring an additional 361,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 326,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.