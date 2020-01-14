Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 157.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 66,271 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.5% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 150,252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.46. 666,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

