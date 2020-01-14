Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

NASDAQ APTX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 294,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,021. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.19.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Hombach bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,617. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 135,000 shares of company stock worth $417,000. Corporate insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 56.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 263,458 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 21.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54,967 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 204.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 72,392 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 91.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the third quarter worth $260,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

