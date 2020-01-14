Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.66, 221,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 121% from the average session volume of 100,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Securities upgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 7,510.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 589.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 359,574 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 55,949 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 55,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 95.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

