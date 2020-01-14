Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.72

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.72 and last traded at $45.69, with a volume of 1028793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.
Several brokerages recently commented on ARMK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86.
In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at $19,097,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Aramark by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.
Aramark Company Profile (NYSE:ARMK)
Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.
Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.