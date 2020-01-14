Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.72

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.72 and last traded at $45.69, with a volume of 1028793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARMK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at $19,097,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Aramark by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

