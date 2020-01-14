Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 6.5% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $23,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.23. 1,731,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,900. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $67.87 and a 12 month high of $82.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $76.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6109 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

