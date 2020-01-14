Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Cowen raised shares of Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. Arconic has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $869,837. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 377,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 91,511 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 18,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 235,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 104.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

