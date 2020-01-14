Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Cowen raised shares of Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.
Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. Arconic has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $869,837. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 377,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 91,511 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 18,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 235,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 104.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.
About Arconic
Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.
