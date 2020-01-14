Argentum Hits Market Cap of $2,062.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Argentum has a market cap of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 2,271% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001335 BTC.

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001921 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

