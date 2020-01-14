Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARDS. ValuEngine raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. 13,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,987. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.85.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.54). As a group, research analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

