ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARKEMA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of ARKEMA/S stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ARKEMA/S has a twelve month low of $80.75 and a twelve month high of $108.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.39.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARKEMA/S will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

ARKEMA/S Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

