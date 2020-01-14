Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $32 Million Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,109 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Centene worth $32,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Centene by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Centene by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 660,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Centene by 958.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after buying an additional 741,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.31. 2,151,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.39 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 49,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,451,440.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

