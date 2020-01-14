Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $42.66 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1,676.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,581 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $42,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.96. 6,145,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

