Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,153,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,196,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.07% of Borr Drilling at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BORR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the third quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,174,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BORR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Borr Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BORR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,362. Borr Drilling Limited has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $16.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

