Arvest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned 0.05% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.41. 104,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,383. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

