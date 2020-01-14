Arvest Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 510,695 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 119.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HST traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.66. 3,463,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,366,774. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

