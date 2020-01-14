ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 880,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 803,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 257,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

ASGN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 137.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.57. 3,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,483. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.91. ASGN has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

