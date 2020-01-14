Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,800 at Credit Suisse Group

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ABF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Associated British Foods to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,070 ($40.38) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,860.18 ($37.62).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,577 ($33.90) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,581.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,391.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,659 ($34.98).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $12.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

In other news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total transaction of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.