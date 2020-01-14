AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,350 ($96.69) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,842.33 ($103.16).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,646.74 ($100.59) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,531.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,143.99. The company has a market cap of $100.38 billion and a PE ratio of 47.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

