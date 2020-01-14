AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,350 ($96.69) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,842.33 ($103.16).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,646.74 ($100.59) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,531.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,143.99. The company has a market cap of $100.38 billion and a PE ratio of 47.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

