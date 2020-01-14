ATBCoin Price Up 13.3% This Week (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, ATBCoin has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $46,622.00 and approximately $32,884.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and TOPBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,824.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.99 or 0.03733752 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00529982 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013938 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

