Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 610 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.47. 109,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.99 and a one year high of $92.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $81.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

